Dy CM announces Rs 1 lakh crore investment for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced investments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four to five years for the development of Bengaluru. Speaking at the inauguration of India MSME Conclave 2025, he also promised the government’s full backing to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“As part of our Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Bengaluru’s transformation, from roads to housing, we’re also unlocking growth across districts. MSMEs will be at the heart of this, building local, creating jobs, and powering Karnataka’s Make in India story. Our government stands committed to innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive development,” he said.

Shivakumar called MSMEs the “strength of both the state and Central governments” and said it was the administration’s responsibility to address their concerns. He acknowledged challenges related to electricity and water supply and pledged improved infrastructure support.

The three-day event was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje.