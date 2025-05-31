E-cigarette market thrives despite ban in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Public health experts have raised concerns over the increasing use of banned e-cigarettes—commonly known as vapes—among the city’s youth, warning that these devices are being disguised as flavoured candies to bypass detection and lure children into nicotine addiction.
Speaking ahead of World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, experts said the tobacco industry is employing deceptive marketing strategies that portray vapes as trendy and harmless, misleading young users. They called for stricter enforcement of the ban and wider awareness campaigns to counteract the growing menace.
“E-cigarettes, which mostly contain nicotine, are falsely promoted as safer alternatives to cigarettes. That’s simply not true,” said Dr Thriveni B S, a public health expert.
“If it were called an ‘e-cigarette,’ youngsters might hesitate. But calling it a ‘vape’ makes it sound cool and harmless. It’s a deliberate tactic.”
Dr Thriveni pointed out that these products are often sold in colourful packaging and flavoured varieties, mimicking objects such as USB drives, pens, highlighters, or toys—making them easy for children to conceal. “Unlike conventional cigarettes, vapes don’t have a strong odour, making it harder for parents to detect usage,” she said.
SJ Chander, convenor of the Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka, said e-cigarettes are now “sophisticatedly designed” to attract the middle class, upper-middle class, and elite consumers.
Chander described nicotine as a “pleasurable poison”, stating: “It triggers twice the dopamine response. It’s highly addictive—more so than heroin or cocaine.”
Experts unanimously called for effective steps to curb the availability and glamorisation of vaping products among children and adolescents.