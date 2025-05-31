E-cigarette market thrives despite ban in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Public health experts have raised concerns over the increasing use of banned e-cigarettes—commonly known as vapes—among the city’s youth, warning that these devices are being disguised as flavoured candies to bypass detection and lure children into nicotine addiction.

Speaking ahead of World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, experts said the tobacco industry is employing deceptive marketing strategies that portray vapes as trendy and harmless, misleading young users. They called for stricter enforcement of the ban and wider awareness campaigns to counteract the growing menace.

“E-cigarettes, which mostly contain nicotine, are falsely promoted as safer alternatives to cigarettes. That’s simply not true,” said Dr Thriveni B S, a public health expert.

“If it were called an ‘e-cigarette,’ youngsters might hesitate. But calling it a ‘vape’ makes it sound cool and harmless. It’s a deliberate tactic.”