Expedite completion of Ejipura flyover project: BBMP chief

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to complete land acquisition and expedite the completion of the Ejipura flyover project without further delay.

During an inspection conducted from Dairy Circle in the South Zone, Rao visited the Ejipura flyover and reviewed the progress of the work along with BBMP officials.

He also instructed contractors to complete the project early to benefit the public.

Attention was drawn to the land acquisition required near the ramp section close to St. John’s Hospital. “A meeting must be convened immediately with stakeholders involved in the land acquisition process so that the ramp work can begin and be completed quickly,” he said.

Responding to queries about the ongoing project, the Chief Engineer of the Quality Control Department said that BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd is carrying out the remaining works on the Ejipura flyover. As of now, 416 segments out of the planned 762 have been cast, and 291 out of 762 segments have been erected, he said.

Observing that pedestrian pathways on both sides of the road below the flyover were poorly maintained, the Chief Commissioner instructed contractors to immediately take up repair work. Drainage systems should be made functional to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.