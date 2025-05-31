Expedite completion of Ejipura flyover project: BBMP chief

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to complete land acquisition and expedite the completion of the Ejipura flyover project without further delay.
During an inspection conducted from Dairy Circle in the South Zone, Rao visited the Ejipura flyover and reviewed the progress of the work along with BBMP officials.
He also instructed contractors to complete the project early to benefit the public.
Attention was drawn to the land acquisition required near the ramp section close to St. John’s Hospital. “A meeting must be convened immediately with stakeholders involved in the land acquisition process so that the ramp work can begin and be completed quickly,” he said.
Responding to queries about the ongoing project, the Chief Engineer of the Quality Control Department said that BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd is carrying out the remaining works on the Ejipura flyover. As of now, 416 segments out of the planned 762 have been cast, and 291 out of 762 segments have been erected, he said.
Observing that pedestrian pathways on both sides of the road below the flyover were poorly maintained, the Chief Commissioner instructed contractors to immediately take up repair work. Drainage systems should be made functional to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.
At the roadside near the Madiwala bus pick-up point, where garbage was found dumped in large quantities, he ordered that pourakarmikas in the area have to begin cleaning from 6 am daily. Since this is a heavily trafficked area with many buses halting, constant cleanliness and sanitation must be ensured, he said.
At the junction above the Madiwala underpass, he instructed officials to undertake comprehensive development, including upgrading pedestrian pathways and road infrastructure. The police outpost at the junction was reportedly obstructing pedestrian movement, and he called for immediate corrective measures.
The Chief Commissioner along with officials, conducted an inspection from Christ College near Dairy Circle along Double Road, through St. John’s College Junction, Madiwala underpass, Koramangala 100 Feet Road, Kendriya Sadan, Ejipura Flyover Road, and up to Sony Junction. He assessed the condition of roads and footpaths and instructed officials to ensure proper maintenance and improved infrastructure throughout the stretch.
Zonal Commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Chief Engineers Dr. Raghavendra Prasad and Rajesh, and other executive engineers and concerned officials were present.