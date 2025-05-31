High vigil on cattle transport ahead of Bakrid festival in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With just a few days left for Bakrid festival in which lakhs of animals will be sacrificed, the state government has formed a Bakrid Committee under the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner to prevent illegal transport of cattle and camels to the city.

The BBMP has already warned the public that slaughtering cattle and camels is a punishable offence and only sheep, goat and buffalo older than 13 years are allowed.

As per an official from the DC’s office, officials from RTO, transport department, police and municipality have to carry out awareness among the public regarding the transportation of animals.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found slaughtering cattle,” he said. “In case of illegal cattle or camel transport, the animals will be seized and cases will be filed.”