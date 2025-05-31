Karnataka Forest Minister Khandre recommends suspension of IFS officers over HMT land

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday said he has recommended the suspension of two serving Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and action against two retired officers for converting and diverting forest land for non-forest purposes. This pertains to 433 acres of land handed over to HMT in Peenya. Of this, 160 acres was sold to various organisations.

Khandre told the media that the land is being utilised for various purposes, including shooting of serials and movies. Many residential and commercial spaces too have come up.

Khandre said seven notices were served to the officials, but there has been no reply. The officers were asked how the land was denotified without the cabinet approval. He was also concerned why other officials did not bring it to the notice of the forest minister earlier.

On Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Gokul approaching the CBI seeking protection and complaining of being victimised, Khandre termed the allegations baseless. He asked why it was not brought before the chief minister. This is misconduct by government officers and a threat tactic, he said.