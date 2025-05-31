KEA to hold PGCET, DCET on May 31

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) and Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) as well as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) coaching selection exams on May 31 across 113 centres in the state. A total of 52,352 candidates are expected to appear.

KEA will use facial recognition technology for verification. PGCET, for admission into M.Tech courses in Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical streams, will be held at 13 centres, with 3,756 candidates appearing for it.

As many as 21,201 candidates registered for DCET to be held at 46 centres. The KAS coaching selection exam, organised by the social welfare department, will be conducted at 14 centres, with 19,992 candidates. An additional 7,403 candidates from Kalyana Karnataka will appear for IAS/KAS coaching selection exams.

Medical examinations for differently-abled UGCET candidates will be held from June 3 to 6. Slot booking is mandatory through the KEA website.The medical exam for differently-abled candidates who appeared for PGCET-25 (ME, M.Tech) is scheduled for June 9 at the KEA office. Dates for MBA and MCA candidates will be announced later.