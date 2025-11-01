A Kannada Kaleidoscope: Karnataka's artistes on the art that shaped them

I grew up on stories that my grandmother, Hemavathi, told me. I was introduced to literature long before I could read myself. I came to reading for pleasure in Kannada quite late and the single most influential work for me has been Kuvempu’s Malegalalli Madumagalu (1967), in the original. The world-building in the novel, how radical it was when it came out and still is, the exquisite language...I could go on fawning over it. In fact, if I ever need a reminder of the beauty of Kannada, I only have to read a few lines of the book and I fall back in love with my language all over again.