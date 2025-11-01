Auto meter recalibration: Karnataka metrology department seeks more time

BENGALURU: As the three-month deadline for the auto meter recalibration and verification comes to an end, only around 11,000 out of over 1.5 lakh autos meters that are in use in Bengaluru have had their meters recalibrated to the revised fare of Rs 36, prompting the Legal Metrology Department to seek an extension in deadline by another two months.

The Controller of Legal Metrology in a letter to the Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department has requested to extend the recalibration deadline to December 31, for auto meters in Bengaluru city following the revision of auto fare rates on July 14.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the department said, “Despite the department allowing inspectors to verify and stamp auto meters across Bengaluru, relaxing jurisdictional limits until October 31, progress has been minimal — only 10,565 of over 1.52 lakh meters have been verified despite awareness drives and additional testing centres.”