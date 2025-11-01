Auto meter recalibration: Karnataka metrology department seeks more time

BENGALURU: As the three-month deadline for the auto meter recalibration and verification comes to an end, only around 11,000 out of over 1.5 lakh autos meters that are in use in Bengaluru have had their meters recalibrated to the revised fare of Rs 36, prompting the Legal Metrology Department to seek an extension in deadline by another two months.
The Controller of Legal Metrology in a letter to the Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department has requested to extend the recalibration deadline to December 31, for auto meters in Bengaluru city following the revision of auto fare rates on July 14.
Speaking to TNIE, an official from the department said, “Despite the department allowing inspectors to verify and stamp auto meters across Bengaluru, relaxing jurisdictional limits until October 31, progress has been minimal — only 10,565 of over 1.52 lakh meters have been verified despite awareness drives and additional testing centres.”
Pointing out the main reasons to the little turnover for meter recalibration, he stated that the auto unions and drivers who were unhappy with the revised rate have restrained from updating their meters adhering to the revised minimum rate, coupled with the month-long absence of the officials to carry out the socio-economic survey has led to the minimal progress.
However, M Manjunath, from Adarsha Auto Drivers Association, attributed the lack of turnout from the auto drivers and unions mainly to the public’s reduced dependence on metered autos and use of app-based services.
He added, “Before Ola and Uber came, when people used to hail autos from roadside, the meter was essential — it showed the correct fare and ensured transparency. But now, with apps displaying the fare upfront, drivers think recalibration is unnecessary. Hence, they don’t bother to get their meters verified.”