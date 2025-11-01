Horti department digs in to get ASI site tag for Lalbagh, Cubbon

BENGALURU: The state horticulture department is working on a proposal to get archaeologically protected site tag for Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

This comes at a time when the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Urban Development Department are keen on implementing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s pet project, construction of a tunnel road, for which six acres of Lalbagh land will be used.

The tunnel road is likely to be drilled below the geologically protected Lalbagh Rock.

“While Lalbagh rock is geologically protected, the botanical garden is not. It was created by Hyder Ali in 1760s as his personnel garden. Then it was 40 acres. In 1856, 80 acres were added, and later more land was added by HM Marigowda in the 1980s. Kempegowda Tower inside Lalbagh is also declared as a heritage structure,” said a senior horticulture department official.

“We are now undertaking a tree canopy study inside Cubbon Park to increase plantations. We have added plumeria trees of 250 different shades of colours in the 197 acres. With this, Cubbon Park has become the richest plumeria germplasm in south India. We continue to get many proposals for construction and infrastructure works inside Cubbon Park. The archaeological tag will help protect Lalbagh and Cubbon Park for any works,” the officials added.