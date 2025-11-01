No bail for man who brought 400 Bangladeshis into Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A city court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Alauddin, who has allegedly brought more than 400 Bangladeshi nationals illegally into Bengaluru, and facilitated their settlement.

Judge Shirin Javeed Ansari, 69th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, passed the order, rejecting the anticipatory bail application filed by Alauddin (45), residing in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

The court noted that the petitioner had brought more than 400 Bangladeshi nationals illegally into Bengaluru and facilitated their settlement. If proved, this is not only a grave statutory violation, but also an act prejudicial to the safety and sovereignty of the State.

The offence, under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, is cognizable and non-bailable, with the objective of protecting the territorial and demographic integrity of the country. Grant of pre-arrest bail in such cases may dilute the law and hamper the investigative process, the court observed.

The court said evidence points towards potential acts of national infiltration and impersonation. Releasing the petitioner on anticipatory bail would be against the interests of justice and security of the state. The apex court has categorically held that in cases where national integrity, illegal immigration and cross-border infiltration are involved, courts must exercise restraint while invoking discretionary powers for anticipatory bail, the court added.