Throwing garbage from vehicles to attract MV Act

BENGALURU: After dumping mounds of garbage in front of homes of people who throw garbage indiscriminately on streets, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) is contemplating cornering litterbugs, who come in vehicles to throw garbage, by bringing their ‘dirty act’ under the Motor Vehicle Act to ensure that they pay penalty.

BSWML Managing Director Karee Gowda told The New Indian Express, “We are making some amendments and the blueprint is under way. Just like how vehicular traffic-related offences are covered and penalties are imposed, throwing waste using vehicles should be treated as an offence. Dumping garbage at homes of litterbugs is just the first step towards introducing strong deterrence policies.”

The official, who initiated the ‘Kasa Suriyuva Habba’ -- throwing waste at the doorsteps of litterbugs’ homes, said, “Stamping fear among people carrying trash to dump on the street is my mission. The task is challenging, but I am very clear: I don’t want my city to suffer because of littering on the streets. In the coming days, BSWML will send shivers down the spine among litterbugs.”

Another senior official from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) administration division said there are also plans to coordinate with the city police and track down litterbugs with the help of surveillance cameras installed by the police in the city. “With support from the deputy chief minister and law minister, the law can be amended, and this will help stop indiscriminate garbage disposal,” said the official.