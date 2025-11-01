Transgender woman assaulted on suspicion of deserting group in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A transgender woman Sukanya (24) was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by fellow transgender women in Roopena Agrahara area for allegedly trying to switch her gharana (non-biological clan). Sukanya was rescued by police and taken to Victoria Hospital. An FIR was registered by Bommanahalli police against the perpetrators.

“Sukanya was kidnapped from Krishnarajapuram, where she was staying with some hijras because her assaulters -- the hijras she was living with earlier -- felt she would leave their gharana and join another one,” stated a spokesperson of ‘Sangama’, a city-based human rights organisation.

A city-based LGBTI activist told TNIE that hijras (one of the traditional transgender women communities in South Asia) have a historical and rigid hierarchical social structure. The community is extremely territorial, where switching gharana is considered a loss of income.