Woman killed by daughter, three minor boys in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 34-year-old woman was murdered by her daughter and the latter’s three male friends, all minors, at her house near Circle Maramma Temple in Subramanyapura police limits. The accused made the murder look like suicide by hanging the body from a ceiling fan. All the accused are 16 to 17 years old and are all school dropouts.

The deceased, Netravathi, was staying with her 17-year-old daughter on the 6th Main Road in Uttarahalli and was working as a helper at a loan recovery firm. After separating from her husband, she was reportedly in a relationship with another man for the last five years.

Netravathi’s daughter and the main accused were in a relationship. On October 24, they met at a shopping mall and decided to meet again at the girl’s house the next day. It is said that Netravathi had a habit of drinking alcohol before going to bed. At 9 pm on October 25, her daughter’s boyfriend, his 13-year-old cousin and two others went to her house when she was fast asleep.