Bengaluru court slams jail authorities for giving torn blanket to actor Darshan, co-accused in murder case

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court slammed the jail authorities for giving a torn chaddar (blanket) to actor Darshan and four others who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court observed that the report of the Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bengaluru Urban, disclosed that jail authorities provided the torn chaddar to the accused.

“It is a shame on the part of the jail authorities. They should have some humanity towards them. As per the norms, they have to provide proper chaddar and other clothes to protect them from the winter season or cool weather,” said the court, adding that the jail authorities have to provide them new, proper-quality chaddar and other clothes and clean them once a month.

Judge I P Naik, 63rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, made these scathing remarks recently, while partly accepting the explanation submitted by the jail authorities on the allegations made by the accused persons, namely actor Darshan, Jagadeesh, Anu Kumar, Nagaraju R and Lakshman M.

Directing the prison authorities to follow the rules and regulations provided under the Karnataka Prison and Correctional Services Manual, 2021, the court directed the Chief Superintendent of Jail that, if possible, accused persons may be shifted to a suitable cell or barrack which is safe from all angles.

The accused moved the court alleging that the jail authorities have not provided the basic amenities.