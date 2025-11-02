Helping them relive golden memories!

BENGALURU: Draped in sarees and adorned with traditional jewellery, these women in their 80s, but 18 at heart, walked down the ramp, receiving a loud applause from the audience.

Behind this moment of joy stands Greys Matter, an initiative by Hearts Ever Young (HEY), a group of 17 neighbours from Cooke Town. HEY organised this event to bring together all elder members in the group. What began as a small gathering of nine elderly women has now grown into a close-knit circle of nearly 30 members, meeting every month to share love, grief and friendship.

On October 18, the group members organised the event for their elders. With ramp walks, dances to popular songs of the 60s and skits, each of them got excited with every performance that reminded them of the golden moments they had in the past.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been on stage and it feels very good,” said Belinda Fernandez, a member of Greys Matter.

It all started when members of HEY, who have been friends for a long time, decided to meet one day. This led to their frequent meetings. “We didn’t just want to meet for a potluck dinner,” said Regina Thomas, one of the founders.

“We wanted to do something meaningful, something for older adults who are often ignored or misunderstood. Thus, the idea of Greys Matter came up,” she said.

The first meeting took place with just nine elderly women. Today, that small circle has grown into a community of nearly 30 members, all meeting once a month or coming together to celebrate birthdays, festivals and other special occasions or simply be there for one another.