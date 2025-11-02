Man kills manager with dumbbell over office quarrel in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old man was murdered by his colleague at their office in Saraswathinagar under Govindaraja Nagar police limits on Saturday around 1.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Bheemesh Babu from Chitradurga. He and the accused, Somala Vamsi, 24, from Vijawada, reportedly stayed back at office after other staff left on Friday evening, as they had some pending work.

Before leaving the office, a quarrel broke out between them over switching off the lights and Vamsi hit Babu with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot. Vamsi then went to the police station and surrendered.

The company handles film shoots and Babu worked as its manager. It employs around six people and a few of them live in Nayandahalli. When Vamsi started switching off the lights, Babu got upset and took him to task. This led to an altercation. Later, Babu went to his house, which is attached to the office.

Vamsi, who followed him, took chilli powder from the kitchen and threw it on Babu’s face. He then picked up a dumbbell and hit Babu’s forehead. When Babu fell unconscious, Vamsi panicked and called another colleague, who rushed to the house. They called the 108 ambulance service to shift Babu to hospital. When the ambulance staff confirmed Babu’s death, Vamsi went to the police station and surrendered, the police said.