Police bust rave party at illegal homestay near Bengaluru; 115 detained, four organisers arrested

BENGALURU: The police busted a suspected rave party organized at a homestay near Devigere Cross in the Kaggalipura police station limits in Bengaluru South district during the early hours of Saturday.

Around 115 people, including 35 women and three minors, were detained by the police and later released after medical tests. Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Bengaluru South District Superintendent of Police (SP) said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted around 2.30 am on Saturday. More than 115 people were found partying, playing loud music, and disturbing nearby residents. Individuals below 21 years of age were also found to have consumed alcohol, he said.

A police officer said most participants, between 20 and 26 years old, were students and employees. The party started around 7 pm on Friday, and was organized through a WhatsApp group, and there were suspicions of narcotic substance consumption. All participants were sent for medical tests at the district hospital and released after sample collection, with notices issued to them.

The Kaggalipura police have registered a case under the Excise Act, public nuisance, and other sections of the BNS against four people. The officer added that the homestay was being run without any official permission.