Bengaluru woman stabbed to death by friend in public; accused arrested

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old private firm employee was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his friend to death in public near a government school in Pillanna Garden, KG Halli police limits.

The crime happened on Friday. The accused, Kutti, who is married, was in an illicit relationship with the deceased, Renuka, a domestic worker separated from her husband and mother of a child. Police said Renuka had been pressuring Kutti to marry her. On Friday, Kutti called her to discuss the issue, and a heated argument ensued. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her over six times and fled.

Residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. KG Halli police registered a murder case and arrested the accused on Saturday.