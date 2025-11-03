DyCM DK Shivakumar asks Biharis in Bengaluru to vote for INDIA bloc

BENGALURU: With the assumption that the Bihar assembly polls could have a bearing on power transfer in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar interacted with Bihar people living in Bengaluru at Coffee Board Layout in Byatarayanapura on Sunday evening.

He asked them to take 3-4 days leave to go to their hometowns and vote for Mahagathbandhan. He promised them that a civic amenity site will be allotted to their association in Bengaluru.

When those attending the meeting wished that he would become CM, Shivakumar said, “Let Gathbandhan come to power first, and Tejashwi Yadav become Bihar CM.” He said making Tejashwi the CM and Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister are the foremost priority.

As most Biharis are working in the construction industry, he urged Credai to ensure holidays to these workers to vote.

“Vote for Mahagathbandhan for the development of Bihar. Tell your relatives too to vote for us,” he told members of the Bihar origin’s Bengaluru Residents’ Association. “Bihar is not in Nitish Kumar’s hands like before as he is at the end of his political career. Rahul Gandhi should be made PM as the Nehru family has contributed a lot to this country,” he added.

“In another month, a notification will be issued on allocating civic amenity sites to organisations from other states. You too should apply. When I went to Assam to attend the memorial programme of singer Zubeen Garg, people from Assam living in state asked us to give a site to conduct their activities. We will consider giving CA sites to all,” he said.