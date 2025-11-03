Meghna Khanna's The Bindi Project gives classic symbol a modern voice

What’s your memory of seeing a bindi? Maybe it was when you were nestled in your mother’s arms, eyes drawn to that tiny figure resting between her brows. If your home pulsed with music, you might recall singer Usha Uthup, her deep voice, bold sarees and that statement bindi that refused to be overlooked. Or perhaps, it was Komolika (played by Urvashi Dholakia) from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, her bindi as dramatic as every move she made on screen.

Somewhere between nostalgia and reinvention lies Meghna Khanna’s story, one where the bindi steps out of memory and into modern identity. With celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Usha Uthup, Sonam Kapoor, and more, wearing her designs, The Bindi Project has carved a space for itself in designer fashion. Her ‘moment of arrival’ came when Kareena wore one of her bindis, a piece made from a scrap of leather that “looked like a million bucks” on her. “I was driving to my farm outside Bengaluru when my inbox just exploded. I cried all the way there. If it was relief, it was joy. It felt like validation for all those years of swimming against the tide.”