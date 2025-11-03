Send video of litterbugs dropping waste to BSWML's WhatsApp number, earn Rs 250

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), which launched ‘Kasa Suriyuva Habba’ to shame litterbugs by dumping garbage at their doorsteps, has now come up with another unique idea to catch those who dump waste indiscriminately. It is going to offer a reward of Rs 250 to those who make a video of litterbugs throwing garbage and share it with them. This is to catch more such violators.

They can share the video on BSWML’s dedicated WhatsApp number - 9448197197.

BSWML Managing Director Karee Gowda said GBA has got a clear message from the government to set things in motion and address key issues, while restructuring the infrastructure to suit the city’s needs, keeping in mind the next 30 to 40 years.

“Given a freehand by the government, BSWML is able to take bold steps, including dumping waste at the doorsteps of such mischief mongers who care less for the city and its aesthetics. To strengthen BSWML’s image and ensure people take us seriously, we are launching the video initiative. Those shooting the video should share the location and also details of violators if possible,” said Gowda.

He said the agency has cleaned over 800 blackspots. “We still see people coming and dropping litter. They are too lazy to give garbage to auto tippers that are sent to their doorstep,” he added.