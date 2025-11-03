Speeding ambulance rams bikes at signal in Bengaluru, kills couple

BENGALURU: A couple was killed on the spot and two others were injured after a speeding ambulance rammed their two-wheelers and damaged a police booth. The incident occurred near City Palace Junction on Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road (Double Road) late Saturday night.

The ambulance was not ferrying a patient, but was speeding with the siren on. The deceased were identified as Ismail (40) and Sameena Banu (33), both residents of Someshwar Nagar. The injured are Mohammad Riyan (29) and Siddique (32).

According to police, the ambulance, coming at high speed from Richmond Road, rammed the couple’s scooter when they had stopped at the traffic signal. The couple, heading towards Wilson Garden from Urvashi theatre, was crushed under the ambulance and died on the spot.

The ambulance also rammed two other bikes and dragged one of them for nearly 40 metres before crashing into a traffic police booth.

Local residents rushed to the spot and overturned the ambulance to rescue the couple trapped underneath, and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene.

Police added that the ambulance, belonging to a private hospital, did not have a patient at the time of the accident. Wilson Garden traffic police arrested the ambulance driver, Ashok, and sent his blood samples for tests to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.