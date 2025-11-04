Bengaluru man arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing TV actress

BENGALURU: A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a television actress here by sending her vulgar messages and obscene videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Naveen K, worked as a delivery manager at a company in Whitefield, Bengaluru, they added.

According to police, the complainant had been receiving vulgar messages for the past three months from a Facebook user identified as Naveenz.

Although she did not accept his friend request, the accused continued to send lewd messages through Messenger.

After the actress blocked him, the man allegedly created multiple new fake accounts and sent her obscene videos, including clips of his private parts.