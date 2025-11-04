Bengaluru woman sexually harassed while walking her dog, police yet to identify accused

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman has been allegedly sexually harassed and subjected to public indecency while walking her dog in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.57 am in Domlur 2nd stage on November 1. The woman was walking her pet when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out to her saying “Madam” to get her attention.

When she turned, he allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating and flashing at her. The accused is alleged to have continued the obscene act despite her standing shocked.

The victim then rushed back to her flat on 100 feet road with her dog and later informed her sister and a friend about the incident before filing a police complaint at the Indiranagar police on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the unidentified man under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment. Police are checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity to get clues of the accused.