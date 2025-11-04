BMTC regional controller gets three years rigorous imprisonment, Rs 70 lakh fine for corruption

BENGALURU: A special court sentenced KB Ramakrishna Reddy, Regional Transport Controller, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and pay a fine of Rs 70 lakh, in a disproportionate assets case.

Refusing to show any leniency to the accused, Judge KM Radhakrishna of the Special Court to deal with cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, observed that nowadays, the menace of corruption suffocates common people in society. This unhealthy atmosphere needs to be eradicated with stringent punishment. Leniency of any kind is not in the interest of larger public interest, hence the question of extending it would not arise, the judge added.

The court said the conduct of the accused, a public servant, in illegally accumulating assets disproportionate to his known source of income, demands stringent punishment, so it could be a message to public servants involved in corrupt activities.

According to Lokayukta police, Reddy, who was working as assistant executive engineer in the KSRTC head office in the city, allegedly possessed disproportionate assets worth Rs 61.45 lakh during the check period from 1989 to 2014, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Public prosecutor Manjunath Honnayya Naik argued on behalf of Lokayukta police, with material in support of the case. Finally, the court found that the accused possessed Rs 69.33 lakh disproportionate assets. The accused had failed to give satisfactory accounts to prove he is innocent, the court said.