‘Fill potholes, clear garbage, then think of tunnel road,’ says Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday questioned the state government’s financial strength and expertise to build a tunnel road in the city.

“If the government wants to prove itself, it has to fill potholes, clear garbage and then think of tunnel roads. The government lacks the talent or the money to fill potholes, but is taking up tunnel roads. Where is the money?” he asked.

Ashoka urged the government to provide information about the tunnel road. “The government should respond to the people’s questions,’’ he said. He added that when he asked officials about the tunnel road project to be built in Bengaluru, they said it requires approvals from various departments. “To prove they have the expertise to implement such a project, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should first fill the potholes on the roads. How can those who can’t fill potholes build a tunnel?” he questioned.

Ashoka said BJP members are not opponents of development. He said the project should not damage Lalbagh or the Kempegowda Tower.