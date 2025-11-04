Ice cream shop dirties street in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, gets Rs 25,000 ‘chills’

BENGALURU: A popular eatery in Rajajinagar, found littering the street, was imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Monday.

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Managing Director Karee Gowda, who was out on an inspection, found Shanthala Ice Creams littering the street in Rajajinagar, and directed officials and marshals to impose a Rs-25,000 fine. He also set a short deadline of five minutes for the eatery to pay up, failing which the fine amount would have doubled.

“The owners confirmed about their ‘dirty’ act, and fearing the amount would be doubled, cleared the penalty. This is a lesson. We’ll have to take strict measures to contain the garbage menace,” Gowda said.

A senior engineer said Gowda was enraged since the incident occurred in his residential area. The official, who had been on daily rounds since 8 am, did not expect such lawlessness in his own locality. “To instil a sense of fear among shops and eateries, the step was taken.

The hefty fine will act as a deterrent. The message is very clear: If you try to dirty Bengaluru by not handing over waste to auto-tippers, and by instead choosing to throw it onto the street, the BSWML will strike back with mounds of waste, and also impose penalties,” he added.