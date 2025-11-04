MoS Somanna says circular rail project for Bengaluru shelved due to rising costs

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna has said that the proposed circular rail project for Bengaluru has been shelved for now, as costs are projected to reach Rs 1 lakh crore, far-exceeding initial estimates. However, mobility experts have urged not to abandon the plan, calling it crucial for improving regional connectivity and easing congestion.

They suggest that the project can still be made viable through integration with other infrastructure projects such as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and the Bengaluru Suburban Rail network, as well as by using existing railway alignments to reduce costs.

Speaking to TNIE, mobility expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar pointed out that the state government is already planning the PRR and has left space for Metro provisions along certain stretches. “Since the PRR intersects existing railway lines at several points — like Tumakuru line, Bidadi, Doddaballapur, Chikkaballapur, and others — it makes sense to optimise alignments. By integrating the PRR with the Circular Rail and using existing government land wherever possible, both cost and land acquisition hurdles can be reduced,” he said.

He added that the project need not be implemented in one go. “The Circular Rail can be developed phase by phase, so that the financial burden doesn’t fall at once. A single-track system with crossing stations at 5-8 km intervals could reduce costs by 30-50%,” he explained. Also by integrating with Suburban Rail, cost of Rakes & maintenance can be optimised, which will reduce project cost.

The expert further noted that while the Metro caters primarily to urban commuters, the Circular Rail would serve industrial workers and rural passengers, similar to a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).