On a Sweet Note: Bengaluru musician Sakré's new album captures the city's sounds

Fuzzy guitar and mandolin twangs lull you into the ’80s as actor Upendra’s lines sparks a snap of recognition, radio-esque sounds add to the atmosphere, while classical music ragas and the bold notes of a nandaswaram player’s trumpet round out the music of the Bangalore Sonic Archives. What’s left at the end of listening to this 7-track album is the feeling that one has just swallowed all the familiar sounds of the city in a capsule.

“It’s like an audio itinerary,” says Joel Sakkari, the musician who goes by the moniker Sakré and is the force behind this immersive beat album. He adds, “There are a lot of special places in Bengaluru. What I wanted was to incorporate my sound (sampling and soundscaping of South Indian cinema) and create a background score for these spaces. I believe that film music has been the background score of everybody’s life. Whether or not you actively listen to these film songs, you hear them in autos, restaurants and everywhere in the city.”

The album started off as a week-long social media project for a Dubai-based gallery, and Sakré aimed to showcase a piece of Bengaluru through short pieces of his music set to videos of him playing these tracks at recognisable but not tourist-occupied places in the city – Indian Coffee House, the Big Banyan Tree and Shortwave Radio Museum, to name a few. The tracks Gangubai and Gangubai Hangal Shashtriya Sangeeta, a collab with Babloo Babylon, are a tribute to the iconic classical musician and Sakré’s roots in Dharwad.

While you hear snatches of film dialogues, sometimes cheeky and ironic, throughout the album, particularly in Baa Illi and Chandni, one of the sampled sounds that stand out is the mysterious radio recordings.