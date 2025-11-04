Residents, farmers seek revival of long-stalled Ballari airport project

BALLARI : Fourteen years after the state government acquired nearly 800 acres of land for the proposed airport between Chaganur and Sirivara villages in Ballari taluk, residents are once again demanding that the long-pending project be revived without further delay.

The project, first announced more than a decade ago, was envisioned as a key infrastructure boost for the district. However, it has remained grounded since its inception. The government had taken over 700 to 800 acres from farmers for the site, but hurdles and protests over the acquisition of irrigated land brought it to a halt.

Rakesh Reddy, a local, said that despite the passage of time and the completion of land acquisition, there has been no physical progress at the site. About four to five years ago, officials gave us the impression that the project would take off soon, but nothing happened.

“In 2022, the government announced that the first phase of construction would be completed soon and even named the airport after Sri Krishnadevaraya, unveiling a foundation plaque amid much fanfare. But the promise, residents say, proved hollow. Few months ago, minister M B Patil conducted a meeting with higher officials and also assured that the construction of the airport will be started soon but no action has been taken,” he added.