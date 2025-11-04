Residents of Bengaluru’s suburbs opt out-of-city Passport Seva Kendras for easy travel

BENGALURU: With traffic snarls increasing and population growing in the city outskirts, those living on Bengaluru’s borders are applying for passports in neighbouring districts, and even in neighbouring states.

Sources in Passport Seva Kendra (PSKs) offices in Bengaluru said people residing in North Bengaluru, including those towards Kempegowda International Airport, were applying for passports at post offices in Kolar and Chikkaballapur and even PSKs in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, as travel is easier.

Similar is the case with those staying beyond Hosa Road in Sarjapura and Anekal. They are applying for passports from Post Office PSKs (POPSKs) and PSKs in Tamil Nadu. Officials said same is the case with people living in North Karnataka regions and Mangaluru -- they opt for PSKs in Andhra Pradesh or Kerala and vice-versa. Many people from Kerala are applying for passports from Mangaluru, due to geographical proximity.

To cater to rising applications from such regions, the Ministry of External Affairs has been regularly organising mobile passport camps. Mobile vans are deployed to collect and process bulk passport applications. The Karnataka Regional Passport Office had organised a similar mobile passport camp in Yelahanka last September.

Explaining this trend, sources in the passport office said in 2018, the Apply Anywhere in India Passport Service was launched. Over time, this has gradually gained popularity, particularly among people in border areas who apply for passports in neighbouring states and districts.