UDD Additional Chief Secretary meets GBA chief to discuss delayed projects in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Due to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) staff being occupied with the Socio-Economic Survey in October, several civic projects have suffered delays. To address this, Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD), convened a meeting on Monday with GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and commissioners of the five city corporations to review ongoing projects and work progress.

Girinath told TNIE that October’s regular weekly meetings were not convened because the staff was busy with the survey. Heads of the municipal body and senior officials were called to evaluate progress, discuss challenges and streamline systems under the GBA.

The ACS also informed that officials were briefed about projects for urban mobility and mega and future cities, as a delegation will be attending a conference in Delhi. “The conference in Delhi is not to demand any funds, but a discussion on public transport, regional rapid transport, clusters and mega cities in India,” he said.

As per sources, the issue of pothole filling was also discussed as the Chief Minister’s October 31 deadline was missed.

“The top official was briefed on the reasons for delay in fixing potholes were staff being engaged in the survey and also frequent rains. However, the staff still managed to fill a majority of big craters across the city with the available hands,” said the source. The city’s garbage issue and the initiative of dumping waste and imposing penalties on litterbugs was also discussed, to gauge the response.

“All officials in UDD and GBA are watchful, and Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar is monitoring progress on a daily basis,” the source said.