10 fraudsters in net for ‘money rain’ ritual, RBI smells a rat

BENGALURU: Halasuru Gate police arrested 10 fraudsters from various parts of the city and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, following a complaint from the manager of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 17, stating that currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination that had been withdrawn from circulation, were altered by changing their serial numbers and submitted to the RBI.

The arrested are Mohan K, Shreenivasa Murthy, Raju, Basavaraj, Munishamappa, Mallikarjun, Ramakrishna, Pally Muralidhar, Ramachandra and Mubarak. Police are on the lookout for a woman who was part of the gang.

During investigation, the person who had deposited the altered money at the RBI was apprehended from his residence in Cubbonpet on October 24.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to having deposited Rs 40,000 at the bank, stating that he had received the money from two acquaintances who had promised him a commission. These two persons were traced and apprehended near Mysore Bank Circle on the same day. On October 25, the three accused were produced before court and remanded in police custody for six days.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused had received Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes from three persons known to them, to be deposited at RBI and transfer the equivalent amount to their accounts.