Anthology reimagines future using speculative fiction

What if the future wasn’t something that happened to us but something we imagined, analysed and wrote into being? This quest is what speculative fiction is all about, a genre that thrives to find an answer between what it is and what it could be. At a recent discussion at Champaca Bookstore, in Vasanth Nagar, the anthology Between Worlds (₹599, Westland Books), edited by writer and lawyer Gautam Bhatia, became the focal point for such imaginative possibilities. The book brings together short stories by eleven writers.

Alongside Bhatia, contributors of the book, writers Srividya Tadepalli, Prashanth Srivatsa, Suchitra Sukumar and Priyamvadha Shivaji got candid about the book that doesn’t simply dabble in a futuristic utopian world but offers a vivid picture of using speculative fiction to respond to real global questions like climate collapse, moral cost of technology, migration, memory and identity.

“When you mention Indian speculative fiction, people often ask, ‘What’s that?’ or think of Star Trek. The idea was to change that perception,” says Bhatia, recalling the origin of the book. Breaking the usual ‘gate-kept’ commissioning process, the anthology was built purely through a blind submission model, receiving over 400 entries. And half of the selected stories came from debut writers. “The process reminded me how diverse and unexpected good storytelling can be,” he adds.

As the panellists shared, Between Worlds is as much about the present as it is about the future. Srivatsa’s story, Muniyamma, follows a robot imbued with the spirit of a 102-year-old woman sent to solve a crisis on a distant planet. “It’s set in outer space, but it’s rooted in stories I grew up with, of mothers and grandmothers, of how resilience travels through generations,” he explains. For Shivaji, the story Sudden Showers began as a fantasy and turned into a deeply personal coming-of-age story about women stranded on an island. “I wrote it during a rainy day in Bengaluru. It began as world-building and became about human connection,” she shares.