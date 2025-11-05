Bengaluru police inspector suspended for seeking bribe

BENGALURU: Following the suspension of two police personnel, Bellandur Police Inspector Ramesh Rotty was suspended on Monday after the former CFO of a central PSU, Sivakumar, alleged that the officer demanded a bribe after the death of his only daughter.

Sivakumar’s social media post on the issue had gone viral. Earlier, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Santosh and Constable Goraknath were suspended.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh ordered the suspension on grounds of dereliction of duty, based on a detailed inquiry conducted by senior officers of the Whitefield Police Division.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Sivakumar shared his ordeal a month after his daughter’s death, writing that he wanted to “share with everyone the state of affairs when one loses their dear one.” He described how he had to deal with corruption and apathy from multiple agencies.