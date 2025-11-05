BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges lack of transparency in Bengaluru Tunnel Road project

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday demanded that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar respond to what he termed “10 critical and unanswered questions” about the Tunnel Road project’s design, economic feasibility, and environmental and procedural compliance.

Speaking at a press conference, Surya pointed to government data stating that private cars make up only 19% of all vehicles in Bengaluru.

“Should a project funded by public money serve a small minority or the larger commuting population?” he asked, arguing that urban mobility investments should prioritise high-capacity public transport solutions rather than private vehicle movement.

He criticised the government’s plan to provide Rs 7,500 crore in Viability Gap Funding, noting that this is nearly equal to the cost of the entire 19 km Yellow Line Metro, which serves up to 90,000 passengers daily.

“If the same investment can strengthen mass public transport, why push a project that increases distance, adds 2.5–3 km via entry ramps, and benefits a minority?” he said.