Down ramp work begins at Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover, traffic to be slow for three months

BENGALURU: With the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) infrastructure wing Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) taking up the down-ramp work for its much-delayed Ejipura Flyover, Srinivagilu Junction will witness slow-moving traffic for the next three months.

Anticipating the work, the engineers had developed a 100 ft road from Domlur side towards Kendriya Sadan, which will ease traffic a bit while the pillar and casting work is taken up.

Chief Engineer, B-SMILE, Raghavendra Prasad said the work will be speeded up, and the target is to complete the project by March 2026. “The precast Segments have been erected between Pillars 25 and 26, and an inspection of the girders was done on 100 Ft Road, KHB Block and Koramangala 5th Block. The work on the Down Ramp at Srinivagilu began from Tuesday, and we hope to complete the work on this stretch up to the Water Tank near the BDA complex in three months,” said the official.

He said the completion of the project will depend on St John’s institute and one or two property owners agreeing to part ways with a certain portion of their property and agreeing to Transferable Development Rights (TDR). Some 700 metre stretch out of a 2.5 km flyover length has to be cleared. Efforts are on through the concerned department to get the land parcel for crucial stretches for the project that will ease traffic from North East Bengaluru to West and East Bengaluru,” said an official.