Foreign national arrested with drugs worth Rs 75 lakh

BENGALURU: The Bandepalya police arrested a 45-year-old foreign national and have recovered MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 75 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Chibuzo Godwin Onuigbo. On October 30, the police received information from an informant that a person was selling banned narcotic substances MDMA tablets and cocaine powder near Somasundarapalya Lake. The police rushed to the spot mentioned by the informant, conducted a raid, and apprehended him.

The accused said he had come to India in 2018 on a business visa and started garment trade in Delhi. About three months ago, he came to the city and began living with an acquaintance.

During this period, he started buying MDMA tablets and cocaine powder at low prices from an unknown person in the city and selling them at higher prices to college students and other customers.

The police have recovered 752 grams of MDMA tablets, eight grams of cocaine powder, and one two-wheeler used for the illegal activity from the accused. On the next day, the accused was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.