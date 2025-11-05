Home on a plate: How homemakers are redefining luxury dining

In luxury hospitality, the next big thing isn’t molecular plating or designer cocktails, it’s the unmistakable warmth of home. Hotels are opening their kitchens to homemakers, turning family recipes into five-star stories. For Tijouri, founded by siblings Sanithra and Kaushik Raju, the idea runs even deeper. “I wouldn’t call it a trend. We realised there was a need to tell the stories of home chefs, custodians of dishes passed down through generations,” says Sanithra. Established in 2024, Tijouri has already hosted nearly 17 pop-ups.
Luxury hotels are taking note, too, as they reimagine what indulgence means. Sabrina Dey, general manager of ITC Windsor, believes that bridging the professional and personal was only a matter of time. “True culinary excellence is born from authenticity and emotional connection,” she explains. “Through these pop-ups (where the price ranges between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per person), we are hoping to blur the line between heritage and hospitality, creating spaces where regional stories and heirloom wisdom meet contemporary dining. It’s a celebration of India’s diverse food narratives, while also supporting home chefs.”
And for the homemakers stepping into these spaces, that blend emotion and opportunity has been life-changing.
“Homemakers were never in the spotlight. But during the pandemic, people began craving home-cooked food again. For me, pop-ups have been a game-changer. Most people don’t know about Bhatkali cuisine, so when they are curious, I get to tell them our story,” shares Fathima Riyaz, a home chef from Bhatkal.
At ITC Windsor, the success of recent Bengali and Sri Lankan expositions has encouraged the team to make these events a regular feature. “We see this as part of a larger movement,” Dey says, adding that the guests want experiences that are immersive, rooted and emotionally resonant. These collaborations are not just culinary experiments, but conversations between chefs, guests and generations. Home chef and author Bridget White Kumar, who works closely with such initiatives, says it’s a reminder of what really matters in food. “We can get so caught up in innovation that we forget the beauty of familiar cuisine. Homemakers revive generation-old recipes that make us rethink what creativity really means. The chance to learn and rediscover is what most fascinates me. This tendency enables us to experiment with common ingredients and traditional recipes, giving them new and inventive interpretations.”
Even professional chefs admit to being humbled by this simplicity. Ho Chi Ming, executive chef at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, calls it a ‘component of a broader, continuous change in the hospitality industry’. “Visitors are seeking authentic, immersive and culturally-grounded experiences. Such pop-ups (an average of `2,500 per person) are a fantastic fit for that sentiment. They make it much more than a fad by enabling us to experiment not just with food but also with storytelling and emotional connection,” he shares.
For many homemakers, the pop-up revolution has also sparked a sense of identity. Shelly Tripathy, who started as a homemaker and now leads a team of women from marginalised backgrounds, says it has changed how she sees her work. “Pop-ups help us blend in beautifully along with having a wider reach. What we learn from these events are how to cook in commercial set ups and for a large crowd, and retaining our core. People have started to appreciate the food and the efforts, and the stories add to the flavour,” says Tripathy, who recently held a bubbly and chaat party.
Riyaz, who carries a quiet sense of pride, says the future has already arrived. To her, this is the perfect time for homemakers, a moment when every home chef is finding their own spotlight. What began as small kitchen takeovers has now evolved into something larger, a redefinition of what it means to be a chef. As Shelly puts it, “Home chefs will move from home kitchens to micro-enterprises. Pop-ups are already helping homemakers turn cooking into a marketable craft.”
Sanithra points out that the appeal of such initiatives goes beyond nostalgia. “Bengaluru has a floating population that craves the comfort of home. Through our pop-ups, we showcase India’s micro-cuisines from Kashmiri pandit fare to Kongu Nadu and Kathiawadi plates. It’s a reminder that home food, too, can have its place at the luxury table,” she adds.