Home on a plate: How homemakers are redefining luxury dining

In luxury hospitality, the next big thing isn’t molecular plating or designer cocktails, it’s the unmistakable warmth of home. Hotels are opening their kitchens to homemakers, turning family recipes into five-star stories. For Tijouri, founded by siblings Sanithra and Kaushik Raju, the idea runs even deeper. “I wouldn’t call it a trend. We realised there was a need to tell the stories of home chefs, custodians of dishes passed down through generations,” says Sanithra. Established in 2024, Tijouri has already hosted nearly 17 pop-ups.



Luxury hotels are taking note, too, as they reimagine what indulgence means. Sabrina Dey, general manager of ITC Windsor, believes that bridging the professional and personal was only a matter of time. “True culinary excellence is born from authenticity and emotional connection,” she explains. “Through these pop-ups (where the price ranges between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per person), we are hoping to blur the line between heritage and hospitality, creating spaces where regional stories and heirloom wisdom meet contemporary dining. It’s a celebration of India’s diverse food narratives, while also supporting home chefs.”

And for the homemakers stepping into these spaces, that blend emotion and opportunity has been life-changing.