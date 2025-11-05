Platform that rates accessibility of public spaces for disabled goes global

BENGALURU: Digital solutions for ‘infrastructure accessibility’ — Yes to Access (YTA), developed by Bengaluru-based ‘The Association of People with Disability’ (APD) — is going global.

It will be presented at the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development, being held in Doha, Qatar, from November 4-6.

YTA is an AI-powered, community-led platform that maps and rates the accessibility of public spaces. The platform has mapped over 1.96 lakh spaces across 15 states with the help of over 10,000 citizen volunteers under the Sugamya Yatra initiative. Data collected through YTA supports accessibility audits and informs of inclusive urban planning.

“Accessibility is essential to place people at the centre of development. It enables persons with disabilities to participate fully in education, work and community life. Without accessibility, the goals of poverty eradication, full employment and social integration remain incomplete,” said Jacob Kurien, Honorary Secretary and Trustee, APD, and a panellist presenting YTA at the UN Second World Summit.

In 2021, APD’s accessibility study for Karnataka’s Directorate of Municipal Administration revealed that expert audits, while valuable, are resource-intensive and unscalable.

This insight inspired Yes to Access, an app to democratize accessibility checks through a simple, decentralised checklist that empowers citizens to identify and report barriers in their own communities, and for it to be represented on a map, Kurien said.

The app’s AI-assisted interface and intuitive design make it simple for anyone to use, helping citizens, including persons with disabilities, to map, rate, and report accessibility barriers around them. What began as a community effort has grown into a citizen-led accessibility movement, he said.