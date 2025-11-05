Shop owner murdered by armed intruder in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old provision store owner was murdered by an unidentified man at Kittaganahalli in Anekal taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Madesh, a resident of Kachanayakanahalli and a native of Barandur near Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu.

Armed with a knife and an air gun, the accused barged into Madesh’s house and slit his throat. Madesh was alone at home when the attack took place, according to the police.

Madesh’s neighbour, who saw the accused escaping on a bike, tried to stop him. But the accused attacked him and managed to escape.

Apart from the air gun and knife, the police recovered a metal detector, torch, helmet and a bag from the room where Madesh was murdered.

Madesh suffered from gangrene and lived alone. The accused did not take away Rs 2 lakh in cash which was in the house. Madesh recently sold his ancestral property at Denkanikottai and was constructing a house in the city. “We suspect that Madesh knew the accused,” a police officer said.