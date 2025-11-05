Striking a chord: B'luru designer duo reinvents Indian matchbox art

Maachis, the project Thomas and Nagwani started after quitting their startup jobs, seeks not only to preserve this art form but revitalise it by making it relevant to today’s youngsters. “We wanted to bring in nostalgia and turn their attention to something meaningful,” says Thomas. He explains their process, saying, “We go through the archives of collectors that we know and find designs that can connect with something in the present. For example, the swathantra matchbox is a vintage one about the freedom movement. We reinvented that design to Happy Pride for Pride Month. We also try to find things that have local relevance – like the Anti Nazar matchbox based on the belief in the evil eye.”

Their designs feature a mix of phrases from pop-culture (Baby You’re My Firework and Patakha Guddi referencing songs, one about making a wish at 11:11, etc), and more socially aware designs like one based on the story of Nangeli, a woman from Kerala who cut off her breasts to oppose the tax levied on lower caste women covering their breasts. “We try to keep a balance of fun designs, forgotten history, and political ones. We don’t want a harsh tone but play with satire. That’s how the factory-made matchboxes of the past were too; you would see a lot of funny, nationalism-driven or protest-oriented imagery along with artistic designs,” he notes.