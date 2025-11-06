BSWML flags over 80 illegal dry waste collection centres; to float fresh tenders for 118 units

BENGALURU: According to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), there are over 80 illegal Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) in the city. Although the contract of the DWCCs ended in 2020, they are continuing their operations, the agency said.
BSWML has raised concerns that the waste is not being scientifically processed as per the mandate given to them. Furthermore, 20 DWCCs have shut down, forcing citizens to dump dry waste alongside their regular trash, thereby increasing the burden on landfills.
The BSWML has decided to call fresh tenders. “There are 118 Dry Waste Collection Centers that will be up for tenders, and the company will allow participation of waste pickers, Self Help Groups (SHG), Non-Governmental Organisations, and Contractors within a week, and once this is done, the waste collection and segregation of dry waste will be strengthened further,” said Karee Gowda, Managing Director, BSWML.
He said that, in 2020, when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was there, the tender was completed, and many agencies had taken up such DWCCs for three years.
“Despite the lapse, the agencies were operating; this is illegal and hence we are inviting fresh tenders,” said Gowda.
An official said that 22 tenders across GBA have been renovated, and heavy machines such as conveyor belts have been installed. The centers were enhanced to 4-tonne capacity from 2 tonnes per day. A team of five workers can sort plastic, cardboard papers, and others to one tonnes per day, and in two shifts, the capacity would be doubled.
“From a minimum of 23 to a maximum of 46 items get sorted, and plastic alone will be categorized. The sorted items are sent to recycling plants. The items like soiled chappals, clothers are sent to energy plant in Bidadi. Through burning these items, energy is generated at the plant.”