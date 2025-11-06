BSWML flags over 80 illegal dry waste collection centres; to float fresh tenders for 118 units

BENGALURU: According to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), there are over 80 illegal Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) in the city. Although the contract of the DWCCs ended in 2020, they are continuing their operations, the agency said.

BSWML has raised concerns that the waste is not being scientifically processed as per the mandate given to them. Furthermore, 20 DWCCs have shut down, forcing citizens to dump dry waste alongside their regular trash, thereby increasing the burden on landfills.

The BSWML has decided to call fresh tenders. “There are 118 Dry Waste Collection Centers that will be up for tenders, and the company will allow participation of waste pickers, Self Help Groups (SHG), Non-Governmental Organisations, and Contractors within a week, and once this is done, the waste collection and segregation of dry waste will be strengthened further,” said Karee Gowda, Managing Director, BSWML.

He said that, in 2020, when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was there, the tender was completed, and many agencies had taken up such DWCCs for three years.

“Despite the lapse, the agencies were operating; this is illegal and hence we are inviting fresh tenders,” said Gowda.