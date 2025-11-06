Karnataka notifies excise rule changes for e-auction of unused liquor licences

BENGALURU: The State government on November 3 issued the final notification on the amendment to the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, Karnataka Excise (Lease of the Right of Retail Vend of Beer) Rules, 1976, and Karnataka Excise (Sale of Indian & Foreign Liquors) Rules, 1968, for e-auctioning of defunct/unused licences.

The amendments have been made under Section 71 of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 (Karnataka Act 21 of 1966).

The amended rules will now be called the Second Amendment Rules, 2025, in the above three categories. Two new license categories, CL-2A for CL2 (retail liquor shops) and CL-9A for CL-9 (bars & restaurants) have been created for the unused licenses under consideration for auction.

The amendment to Rule 17-A (General Conditions of Licences) allows conditional “transfer (of licence) in the event of death of the licensee or the lessee during the validity (currency) of the licence or lease or within a period of six months from the date of death of the licensee or the lessee”.

Approximately 579 unused licenses are likely to go under the hammer to aid in additional resource mobilisation (ARM) of around Rs 600 crore to the State. A majority of them are CL11-C (government-owned Mysore Sales International Limited -- MSIL retail outlets) licences followed by CL-2 and CL-9 licences. The state is said to have engaged MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise, to conduct these auctions through a transparent electronic (e-auction) system.