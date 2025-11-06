One held after police seize Rs 60 lakh cash, gold from Mumbai–Mangaluru bus in Bhatkal

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA): Police have seized cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 60 lakh from a private bus coming from Mumbai, in Bhatkal. One person has been arrested in this connection.

Even as the case of mysterious transportation of Rs 1 crore on Karwar-Goa border is still fresh in public memory, the Bhatkal cops seized a bag containing the cash and jewellery from the private bus.

The seizure was made on Tuesday night when the private bus, commuting between Mumbai and Mangaluru, was about to leave the bus station when an unidentified person approached the bus crew handing over a blue suitcase stating a person by name Irfan will receive it in Bhatkal.

However, acting on a tip-off, the police approached the bus just when the bag was being delivered to the person concerned and opened it.

To their surprise, they found Rs 49,98,400 in cash and 32 gold bangles weighing over 400 grams. A mobile phone and a pen drive was also part of the parcel.

The arrested person is Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Baba Nand Usman Nagar in Bhatkal. A case has been registered under the IT Act.

Further investigation is on.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the Chittakula police had intercepted a private vehicle and recovered a sum of Rs 1 crore in cash at Majali on the Karnataka-Goa border. Two persons from Rajasthan were detained for questioning.