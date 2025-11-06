Passenger denied entry before closing time at Attiguppe Metro station; sparks debate over early gate closures

BENGALURU: A metro passenger was allegedly denied entry into Attiguppe Metro Station around 10.10 pm on Monday, despite official Namma Metro timings stating operations continue till 11 pm. A video of the incident shared by the X handle Karnataka Portfolio went viral, triggering a debate over metro station gate closures and commuter inconvenience.

In the video, a passenger is seen questioning a security personnel about why entry was denied and why multiple gates were closed before time. The security guard responded that, as per protocol, all entrances except one are shut at 10 pm across Metro stations in the city, citing operational rules.

The post criticised the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), calling it a blatant disregard for the official schedule. It also accused the staff of mismanagement. It also questioned why timings up to 11 pm are advertised if entry is blocked over 45 minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, the incident evoked mixed reactions online.

“In many stations, due to low pax movement after 10 pm, one of the multiple entrances is closed to avoid wastage of resources. Exits remain open for passenger convenience. This system has been in place since the panemic,” wrote X user Lingaraju B in response.

However, women’s rights activist Brinda Adige called the staff’s behaviour “arrogant and audacious”, questioning whether Metro services were being run for commuters or the convenience of employees. Tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, she urged the government to retrain Metro staff, revise working hours if required, and ensure all station entrances remain open until the last train. BMRCL has not issued an official response to the incident so far.