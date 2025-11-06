Tenant couple held for murdering 65-year-old woman; fleeing with her gold mangalsutra in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old woman was murdered for gain at her house in Uttarahalli in Subramanyapura police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

Police on Wednesday arrested a couple, who were the victim’s tenants.

The victim was identified as Srilakshmi, a resident of New Millennium School Road in Uttarahalli. The arrested were identified as S Prasad Srishail Makai, 26, and his wife Sakshi Hanamantha Hodhlura, 23.

The couple are from Solapur in Maharashtra. Prasad is a centering worker while Sakshi is working as a receptionist at a jewellery shop in Padmanabhanagar.

On Tuesday around 9.30 am, the victim’s husband, 70-year-old G Ashwatha Narayan had gone to his agarbatti factory in Cottonpet. When he called his wife around 2.15 pm, she did not answer calls. He then assumed that she must be sleeping. Around 5.30 pm, Narayan called his tenant Phaniraj requesting him to check on his wife.

Phaniraj who claimed that he was outside informed Narayan that he had asked his wife to check. Around 6 pm, Phaniraj called Narayan and told him that his wife had fallen unconscious on the floor. Narayan, who rushed home, saw his wife lying dead. He then called his sister-in-law Sampathi Lakshmi to inform about her sister’s murder.