11th Indian Horticulture Congress begins in Bengaluru with MoU, release of two new flower varieties

BENGALURU: The 11th Indian Horticulture Congress began on Thursday at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), Bengaluru, with the release of two new flower varieties - rose Arka Veeraraghavan and china aster Arka Arina. An MoU was signed between ICAR–IIHR and the Uttar Pradesh government for technical input, capacity building and technology transfer on Kamalam (Dragon) fruit.

Inaugurating the event, agricultural scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. RS Paroda spoke about horticulture's central role in nutritional security, pointing out that fruit and vegetable consumption has doubled over two decades and horticultural production has surpassed cereals. He stressed the need for policy support, value addition, post-harvest reduction and stronger export focus for high-value crops.

Dr. ML Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and DG ICAR, who presided over the event, urged to intensify work on nutrient-dense, underutilised and traditional crops to improve public health and strengthen local food systems. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s three mandates for the agriculture sector—biofortified crops, biodiversity utilisation and bio-based inputs for soil health.