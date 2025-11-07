Bengaluru: 8-month-old baby recovers after choking on toy at home

BENGALURU: An 8-month-old baby girl is recovering after a choking incident at home led to her emergency admission at Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road. The child had put a small plastic toy cone in her mouth, which became lodged in her soft palate and caused severe breathing difficulty. She was initially taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Manipal Hospital as her condition worsened.

In the emergency room, doctors found the toy firmly stuck. They first attempted the Heimlich manoeuvre, a first-aid method for choking, but it was unsuccessful. During a second attempt using forceps, the object shifted slightly, allowing the medical team to remove it. The baby had deep cuts in her soft palate and throat caused by the sharp-edged toy.

She was taken to the operating theatre, where ENT surgeons repaired the injuries under general anaesthesia. The child was monitored in the Paediatric ICU and showed steady improvement, managing to breathe and feed normally by the next day. She was discharged in stable condition two days after the incident.