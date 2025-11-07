Bengaluru leads India in talent and knowledge development

BENGALURU: Neeti Sharma Bhagat, CEO of TeamLease Digital, highlighted Bengaluru’s leading position in talent and knowledge development. “Bengaluru tops the list in India when it comes to talent and knowledge, with a vast pool emerging from colleges and private organisations,” she said. She praised the Government of Karnataka for its proactive initiatives, including programmes such as Nipuna and apprenticeship opportunities at the college level to equip youngsters with industry-ready skills.

Bhagat said this while addressing co-panellists during a session at the Skill Summit 2025 session titled Karnataka as a Skills Gateway to the World. She also urged young professionals to embrace continuous learning. “Companies today not only seek domain or hard skills but also value the ability to learn and adapt. Unemployability is a bigger challenge than unemployment — there are ample opportunities, but a shortage of skilled candidates,” she noted.

Ferdinand Sehlechta, Head of the India Competence Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany, said the growing demand for skilled workers. “Our centre represents over one lakh member companies, and many highlight a shortage of around 50,000 skilled professionals. This number could double in the next decade. Hence, we are working closely with the Government of Karnataka to bridge this gap,” he stated.

Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director of Broadridge India, said her company recruits about 20 percent of its employees directly from educational institutions. “We collaborate with the IT/BT Department and have founded a Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) consortium to prepare over 1,000 students for the industry. Technology is an enabler, but it’s domain expertise and soft skills that will shape the world of tomorrow,” she said.

Thorsten Kiefer, Executive Director of DeFa Agentur GmbH, said the importance of language proficiency for job seekers. “Learning foreign languages is crucial, as communication gaps often challenge both candidates and recruiters,” he observed.

He also advised aspirants to seek scholarships or financial aid instead of depleting their savings when pursuing opportunities abroad. “Various institutions in India and overseas offer assistance that can ease financial pressure on families,” he added.